How to Watch European Championships - Women's Free Program

Last week the U.S. Olympic Trials and the 2022 U.S. Championships of figure skating set up the Olympic teams and handed out medals, records and moments. Today marks the final day of the European Championships with the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China coming up right around the corner.

Russia’s Kamila Valieva not only won the women’s short program yesterday, but set a world record in the process:

Throughout the 2022 European Championships of figure skating, the Russian team has dominated nearly every competition. In men’s and in pairs, now in the women’s competition they are not only winning, but breaking records.

Just like in the men and pairs events, they finished with the top performer and at least three of the top four slots again.

Kamila Valieva was the first woman to crack 90+ on the scorecard and absolutely stunned the competition. Her teammates Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova finished in third and fourth respectively.

In today’s competition the three Russian performers will be in Group 4 along with Loena Hendrickx of Belarus who finished second in the last competition.

Today also featured the Ice Dance free dance event.

Once this event is over the next big moment for figure skaters and the winter active sport community will be the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, where the rest of the world will be joined by the best athletes from the United States to see who are the best in the world at their sport.

