How to Watch European Figure Skating Championships

The final day of the 2022 European Championships in figure skating wrap up on Sunday.

Over the past four days, the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships have showcased the best performers and athletes in the world on ice. There have been record setting performances, first time accomplishments and a display by the Russian team that might be a precursor at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Russian Kamila Valieva is having a historic weekend at the 2022 European Championships.

Throughout the week the Russian team has displayed its dominance. It finished the men’s short program with the top three finishers, led by Andrei Mozalev with a 99.76 performance. He has had an amazing week overall and looks like one of the favorites for the 2022 Winter Olympics this year.

Russia also took the top three slots in the pairs short program.

In the women’s short program, the Russian team took three of the four top slots, with Valieva becoming the first woman ever to crack 90+ points with 90.45. Valieva also finished first in the women’s free skate, with her team taking the top three slots there too.

Russia also finished with the top three slots in the pairs free skate, top two in the ice dance rhythm dance, and the top two slots in the ice dance free dance.

Overall, they took the top slot in every men’s, women's, pairs and ice dance event with the rest of the team performing in the Top 4 at worst.

Up next is the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China in two weeks.

