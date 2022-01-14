How to Watch Figure Skating European Championships - Men's Free Program

The penultimate day of the European Championships of figure skating features two events, headlined by the Men’s Free Program.

Today’s prime-time event in the 2022 European Championships in figure skating features the men’s free skate. Leading up to this event was the ice dance rhythm dance. There is only one more day on the calendar after today for the European Championship in Figure Skating for 2022, then it is time for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

How to Watch European Championships - Men's Free Program today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: E! Entertainment Television

Russia’s Andrei Mozalez took first place yesterday in the men’s short program with his two countrymen right behind him:

In the first men’s solo event of the 2022 European Championships, Russia absolutely dominated with the top three finishers in Mozalev, Mark Kondratiuk and Evgeni Semenenko.

Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili finished in fourth, a full six points behind the Russians.

The Russian trio will all be in Group 4 along with Kvitelashvili today making it a must-watch group. The rest of the field will have a chance to make an impact for their country and individually, but it is pretty clear that Russia is in a position to run away with the 2022 European Championships this week.

The only other two competitors that scored 90-plus this week were Italy’s Daniel Grassl and Latvia’s Deniss Vasiljevs.

Those two round out Group 4 with the six overall competitors.

This week, Russia finished with the top three spots in the men’s short program, pairs short program, the pairs free skate and three of the top four spots in the women’s short program. It has been a dominant week for them.

Can any individual or country step up to challenge the dominance of the Russians this week?

