How to Watch Figure Skating European Championships - Women's Short Program: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last week the U.S. Championships took place and now the European Championships of figure skating take the stage this week.

When the European Championships of figure skating kick off this week, they will feature four days of events from the men and women, singles and pairs. On Wednesday, there were short programs for the men and for pairs and today, the focus shifts to the women’s short program and pairs free skate.

How to Watch European Championships - Women's Short Program today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: E! Entertainment Television

On the first day, Russian Andrei Mozalev finished in first place ahead of two of his teammates from Russia and the rest of the field:

There are six groups participating today in the women’s short program. After their strong day yesterday, Russia only has two competitors in the field, both in Group 6 featuring Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova.

Group 1 will start off with a six-person group featuring competitors from Israel, Denmark, Turkey, Slovakia, Lithuania and Iceland.

The pairs free skate will feature four groups with four teams in each.

The first group will feature pairs from Croatia, Germany, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Russia again has all of its competitors in one group at the end of the day with three of the four pairings in Group 4 today.

The rest of the week will feature events in men’s free skate and ice dance in rhythm dance, the women’s free skate and an ice dance free dance. This will feature the best competitors in the world gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China in roughly a month.

A lot of the countries in the competition have already named their Olympic competitors and teams, but this is a huge showcase for individual figure skaters and pairs to make a final mark.

