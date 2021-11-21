Russia came into the ISU Grand Prix as the favorite and finished with three of the top four final spots in the women’s draw and the top two spots in the pairs competition.

The United States, Canada, Japan and France also had good showings this past week in one of the most competitive competitions for international figure skating on the calendar.

In the women’s draw, Shcherbakova (229.69) of Russia finished in first place with her fellow countrywomen Alena Kostornaia (221.85) and Kseniia Sinitsyna (198.76) securing second and fourth place, respectively. Wakaba Higuchi (204.91) of Japan finished in third place.

On the men’s side, Japan took home the top two spots with Yuma Kagiyama (286.41) and Shun Sato (264.99). Jason Brown (264.20) of the United States took third place.

For the pairs competition, Russia again took home the top two spots with Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii (216.96) finishing first and Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev (205.15) taking home second place. The United States finished in third place with Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (201.69).

The ice dance had the most variety, with France winning, Canada finishing in second place and Russia taking home third place.

This has been a terrific week of competition for the figure skating community and today is a showcase for the best performances of the week.

