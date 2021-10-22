Team USA figure skaters will face off in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year at the ISU Grand Prix: Skate America.

The best of the best in American figure skating take center stage on Friday night at the ISU Grand Prix: Skate America, the first of six events on the ISU Grand Prix circuit. Among those competing will be Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and U.S. pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

How to Watch ISU Grand Prix: Skate America:

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream ISU Grand Prix: Skate America on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chen is coming off a fantastic run, one that saw him win the last four Skate America events, doing so at just 22 years old, a ridiculous feat by the already-elite figure skater. Chen is undefeated in competition since placing fifth overall at the Olympic Winter Games of 2018.

Zhou, meanwhile, is a U.S. silver medalist and is coming off an event win at Nebelhorn Trophy last month, one that allowed him to earn the third spot on the U.S. men's team for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

Zhou enters the ISU Grand Prix surely hoping to knock Chen off his pedastal.

Meanwhile, in the women's field, reigning U.S. champion Bradie Tennell had to withdraw from tonight's event due to a recent foot injury, meaning U.S. silver medalist Amber Glenn will have a lot on her shoulders tonight when facing off against some of the top Japanese and Russian figure skaters in the world.

For fans of elite-level figure skating, tonight's ISU Grand Prix: Skate America will be must-watch television.

The action begins at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBCSN.