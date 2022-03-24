How to Watch ISU World Championships, Pairs Free Figure Skating

The ISU World Championships in figure skating features two big events starting with the pairs free event on Wednesday.

The ISU World Championships continue today with multiple events, starting with pairs free figure skating. Some of the best skaters in the world for their specialties will be in competition today, broken up into four warm-up groupings and 14 teams overall. This event features teams with one woman and one man skating for the judges to get the best overall score and win a championship.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Pairs Free today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier come in as the top-ranked team in this event and look to walk out with another win:

There are 13 total teams competing today after the Ukrainian team had to withdraw, with the pair of Sofiia Holichenko and Artem Darenskyi not competing.

Now Group 1 features two teams, with the Israelian team of Hailey Kops and Evgeni Krasnopolski and the Spanish team of Dorota Broda and Pedro Betegon Martin making up the teams.

Group 2 features three teams with Daria Danilova and Michel Tsiba (Netherlands), Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji (Great Britain) and Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev (France) in competition.

There are four pairs in the final two groups with the top eight ranked teams overall in this event.

Group 3 is headlined by Canada’s Vanessa James and Eric Radford with Group 4 showcasing the top team in the event, the United States pairing of Knierim and Frazier.

The United States has the top two teams overall in this event and is the only team with multiple teams in action for the Pairs Free skate event today.

