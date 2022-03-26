How to Watch ISU World Championships, Free Dance Figure Skating

The second event of the day for the ISU World Championships showcases the free dance today in the figure skating world.

The men’s free event took center stage earlier this afternoon. Now, the free dance takes the ice now at the ISU World Championships from Montpelier, France, today. This event allows for multiple skaters to take the ice together and perform their craft, differing from most of the events this week and this morning, which are solo events. There is only one day left after today to close out another championship event in the world of figure skating.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Free Dance today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch ISU World Championships, Free Dance online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The free dance event at the 2022 Winter Olympics with some great team performances showcasing the beauty of figure skating:

Russia dominated this event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, taking the silver, gold and fourth place slots with their dynamic teams.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov (silver), Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (bronze), Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitrii Kozlovskii (fourth place) all displayed greatness on the ice, but will not be in action this week.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won gold and will also not be in action here today.

None of the pairs from the 2022 Winter Olympics are in action today, with the top-ranked pairs looking to make a splash today.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France), Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (USA), Madison Chock and Evan Bates (USA), Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy) and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier (Canada) are the top teams that should be the pairs competing for the world championship today.

They are all in warm-up Group 4 and will give the world of figure skating a champion that did not win or were even present at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Regional restrictions may apply.