How to Watch ISU World Championships, Men's Free Figure Skating: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With two events today, the ISU World Championships starts with the men’s free today in the figure skating world.

There are only two days left in Montpelier, France for the ISU World Championships with two events starting with the men’s free today. At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Nathan Chen had an amazing performance that caught the attention of the world at large, one that will potentially encourage all of the competitors here today to step up their games and make the headlines.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Men's Free today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch ISU World Championships, Men's Free online with fuboTV:

Chen put on a show at the 2022 Winter Olympics, setting up his gold medal and previewing what greatness looks like in this event:

While Chen is not in action today and this week, his United States teammates Camden Pulkinen, Vincent Zhou and Ilia Malinin will be in action and are some of the favorites.

None of them participated in the Winter Olympics this year in the men’s free, but all have the talent to win this weekend.

The team to watch is the group from Japan that features two of the three from their Winter Olympic team this year, including Yuma Kagiyama, who finished second behind Chen in this event.

He is joined by Shoma Uno (fifth at the Winter Olympics) and Kazuki Tomono to round out the team that has to be looked at as the favorites to fill in three of the top five slots— if not the top three slots overall.

Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili finished No. 11 at the Winter Olympics and is one of the top-ranked competitors here today and could make some noise as well as Italy’s Daniel Grassl who finished fourth at the Winter Olympics.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

ISU World Championships, Men's Free

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

