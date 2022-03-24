How to Watch ISU World Championships Figure Skating, Men's Short Program

The second event of the day for ISU World Championships focuses on the men’s short program today in figure skating.

The figure skating season has not wrapped up yet with another event today in the ISU World Championships on deck. After the pairs free skate this morning, now the men’s short program takes centerstage this afternoon. Olympic Gold medalist Nathan Chen will not be in the field, but the silver and bronze medal winners from the 2022 Winter Olympics both will be in what is a very competitive field of the best in the world at their specialty on the ice.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Men's Short Program today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch ISU World Championships, Men's Short Program online with fuboTV:

Shoma Uno leads a very talented group from Japan in the men’s short program event, coming off a historic run in the 2022 Winter Olympics:

Entering today, the teams from Japan and the United States are expected to make the most impact. The 2022 Winter Olympics saw both Japan and the United States take home the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The Japanese team consists of Uno, Yuma Kagiyama and Kazuki Tomono, who are all individually skilled enough to win this event today.

While Nathan Chen will not be in this field, the United States is represented by Ilia Malinin who is talented enough to win.

Over 20 countries will be represented in this event with 21 total countries in the competition and several having multiple competitors in the field. There are 29 competitors expected to participate with only one having to withdraw (Mexico’s Donovan Carrillo) so far.

Uno and Kagiyama have to be the favorites entering the event today.

