The second event of the day at the ISU World Championships features the Women’s Free.

Earlier in the morning the women’s short program took the ice to impress the judges and crown new champions. Now the women’s free takes center stage with the best performers in the world at their specialization on full display. This is the final women’s singles event this week as the weekend will give the pairs and ice dance the opportunity to skate for glory.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

South Korea might have the next great women’s ice skater in You Young, the prodigy who nearly medaled at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

With Russia not participating in this event, the field will be wide open. If Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova and Kamila Valieva were in competition this might be over before it started as the trio finished first, second and fifth in this event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Now the favorites have to be Kaori Sakamoto after her bronze medal and South Korea’s You Young, who finished fourth at the Winter Olympics and is the future of the sport for her country.

Young is in warmup group four with Nicole Schott (Germany), Alysa Liu (USA), Mariah Bell (USA), Loena Hendrickx (Belgium) and Sakamoto (Japan).

All of the top competitors and realistic winners here today are in that group, with the winner likely being one of these six.

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi finished No. 23 at the Winter Olympics as well and could surprise here today. This is the final women’s singles event of the ISU World Championships.

