Skip to main content

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second event of the day at the ISU World Championships features the Women’s Free.

Earlier in the morning the women’s short program took the ice to impress the judges and crown new champions. Now the women’s free takes center stage with the best performers in the world at their specialization on full display. This is the final women’s singles event this week as the weekend will give the pairs and ice dance the opportunity to skate for glory.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Korea might have the next great women’s ice skater in You Young, the prodigy who nearly medaled at the 2022 Winter Olympics:

With Russia not participating in this event, the field will be wide open. If Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova and Kamila Valieva were in competition this might be over before it started as the trio finished first, second and fifth in this event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Now the favorites have to be Kaori Sakamoto after her bronze medal and South Korea’s You Young, who finished fourth at the Winter Olympics and is the future of the sport for her country.

Young is in warmup group four with Nicole Schott (Germany), Alysa Liu (USA), Mariah Bell (USA), Loena Hendrickx (Belgium) and Sakamoto (Japan).

All of the top competitors and realistic winners here today are in that group, with the winner likely being one of these six.

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi finished No. 23 at the Winter Olympics as well and could surprise here today. This is the final women’s singles event of the ISU World Championships.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

ISU World Championships, Women's Free

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Young You
Figure Skating

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch XPEL 225 Qualifying

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
CUBS
MLB

How to Watch Marquee Sports Network Without Cable

By Steve Benko25 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka puts his ball from the fringe on the 7th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Women's Water Polo
College Water Polo

How to Watch Cal at Michigan in Women's College Water Polo

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
red-sox-rays
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Red Sox vs.  Braves

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Twins vs. Pirates

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Yankees vs. Phillies

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Iga Swiatek
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open: Men's & Women's 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy