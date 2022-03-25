Skip to main content

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Short Program: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ISU World Championships continue today with the Women’s Short Program as the first event.

There are two events on the calendar for today at the ISU World Championships from Montpellier, France. This week has seen some incredible performances and great skating and there are only three days of action left. Today starts with the Women’s Short Program as the first event of the day. Coming off an exciting run at the 2022 Winter Olympics as well as record-setting performances over the past few months, the ISU World Championships are an event you don't want to miss.

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Short Program today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Short Program online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming off a bronze medal, Kaori Sakamoto looks to continue her momentum and get another win and a world championship:

Today on the ice Japan looks to continue its great run in skating after the 2022 Winter Olympics and other events. Ice skating is often a sport dominated by Russia, the United States and some other Eastern European countries.

However, this year Japan won the silver and bronze for the men and bronze for the women in singles.

It also took home the bronze as a team, finishing nearly in a tie (63-65) with the United States who took home silver.

Olympic bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto looks to continue her success today and this week on the ice against the rest of the field. She is coming in as the favorite today with most of the Russian team not in action and only a few competitors from the United States.

Mariah Bell, Alysa Liu and Karen Chen will all be in action for the United States.

The team for Japan will also have several others in action this afternoon to give it more opportunities to rank and medal at the ISU World Championships.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

ISU World Championships, Women's Short Program

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
