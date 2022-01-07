Skip to main content

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The U.S Figure Skating Championships features the women's Free Skate competition Friday.

Friday's prime-time slot at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships features the women's free skate program. The U.S. team for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be announced Monday.

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The slate in the women’s free skate event will feature a handful of the best skaters in the country, but Alysa Liu, one of the faces of the sport, had to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Karen Chen, Mariah Bell, Isabeau Levito, Gracie Gold and Lindsay Thorngren will all skate Friday.

Levito is too young to represent the country at the Olympics at age 14, but Thorngren is eligible at age 15. Gold is a former Winter Olympian herself, having made the team in 2014.

While these are not official Olympic trials for the 2022 games, they serve as the last opportunity to make an impact on the team selection. Liu, Chen and Bell are the favorites to represent the country at the Olympics.

