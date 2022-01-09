The final day of the U.S. Championships ends with the men’s free skate program.

After today’s event, a selection committee will finalize the 16 skaters who will represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. While this event is not a direct trial, it is the last opportunity for the competitors to make a statement. Nathan Chen is the standout in the event today, as he is seeking his sixth consecutive national title and second trip to the Olympics.

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KNSDDT – San Diego, CA)

Today’s schedule features the men’s free skate, which has Chen as the favorite to win. Vincent Zhou is the best direct competition, having beaten Chen at a competition in October. Those two will likely battle it out for the gold here today.

The other notable skaters today include Jason Brown and Ilia Malinin.

Brown and Malinin are both in a position to snag the third Olympic slot for the men’s team here today. Zhou is the closest and in striking distance, but great showings from these two men could go a long way towards the committee’s decision.

So far this week Mariah Bell, Ashley Cain-Gribble and her partner Timothy LeDuc as well as Madison Chock and her partner Evan Bates have all won gold in their events.

Bell is on her way to the Olympics along with Karen Chen after their performances.

The rest of the team will be decided today after the action in Nashville.

