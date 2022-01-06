The U.S. Championship Figure Skating kicked off with juniors events and now the Pairs Short Program kicks off with the professionals.

The figure skating U.S. Championships kicked off on Tuesday with the juniors participating in several events that concluded today with a junior ladies free skate event. Today, the professionals take aim at glory with the pairs short championship followed by the ladies short program championship. This event will stretch through Sunday with more events in the world of figure skating, crowning the best in the country and potentially the world.

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The junior pairs short program ran the other day with the professionals taking center stage today:

After this week's events, a committee will name the 16 representatives for the United States in the Beijing Olympics in China this spring. All of the events are taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bear in mind that these events are not Olympic trials, but the performance of the athletes here this week carries weight for their likelihood of making the Olympic team.

Today’s first event, the pairs short program, will be one to keep an eye on as the United States has not medaled in this event at the Olympics in 34 years (bronze) and has only qualified for two spots in the 2022 games.

Jill Watson and Peter Oppegard finished with the bronze medal in the 1988 Winter Olympics and the United States has not stepped on the podium since.

The pair to watch this year are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. In the past, Knierim and her husband Chris competed together, but Chris retired and Alexa moved on to a new partner and is looking to make it to the podium for the United States in Beijing.

