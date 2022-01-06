Skip to main content

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The U.S. Championship Figure Skating kicked off with juniors events and now the Pairs Short Program kicks off with the professionals.

The figure skating U.S. Championships kicked off on Tuesday with the juniors participating in several events that concluded today with a junior ladies free skate event. Today, the professionals take aim at glory with the pairs short championship followed by the ladies short program championship. This event will stretch through Sunday with more events in the world of figure skating, crowning the best in the country and potentially the world.

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The junior pairs short program ran the other day with the professionals taking center stage today:

After this week's events, a committee will name the 16 representatives for the United States in the Beijing Olympics in China this spring. All of the events are taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bear in mind that these events are not Olympic trials, but the performance of the athletes here this week carries weight for their likelihood of making the Olympic team.

Today’s first event, the pairs short program, will be one to keep an eye on as the United States has not medaled in this event at the Olympics in 34 years (bronze) and has only qualified for two spots in the 2022 games.

Jill Watson and Peter Oppegard finished with the bronze medal in the 1988 Winter Olympics and the United States has not stepped on the podium since.

The pair to watch this year are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier. In the past, Knierim and her husband Chris competed together, but Chris retired and Alexa moved on to a new partner and is looking to make it to the podium for the United States in Beijing. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17460344
Figure Skating

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

23 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a press conference following the loss to the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

24 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

26 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes the basket and is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

29 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy