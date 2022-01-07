Skip to main content

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The U.S. Championships in Figure Skating continue today with the Rhythm Dance competition.

Like with all of the events this week, these U.S. Championships are not 2022 Olympic Qualifiers, but are a great final opportunity before the final 16 member team is announced on Monday, Jan. 10. This event will feature the rhythm dance portion of the U.S. Championships today that will then close out with the women’s free skate in the prime time slot of the day.

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rhythmic Dance is one of the most beautiful forms of figure skating that takes great coordination and teamwork:

Today the rhythm dance will feature five pairs taking the ice to showcase their skill and proficiency in their competition.

The start times have not been announced, but the participants feature Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, with Madison Chock and Evan Bates as the final pairings.

The favorites to advance to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China are Hubbell and Donohue as well as Chock and Bates.

Those two pairs have won the last four National Titles over the years.

Hubbell and Donohue are also retiring this year, ending their career with the hopes of it having a Hollywood ending in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

For Chock and Bates, if they are able to move forward into the 2022 Winter Olympics then Bates will be the first participant to be in four separate Olympic games. Both of the favorites today are teams seeking a fun narrative and history.

The most interesting competition today is to see which team will be the third option at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

