Today features three figure skating events in the U.S. Championship, with the Ladies Short Program as the highlight.

The final group representing Team USA at the 2022 Olympics will be finalized by Monday, when a committee will determine the 16 athletes making the trip to Beijing.

The national championship taking place in Nashville this week is not a trial but an opportunity to stand out and make a statement in the committee's eyes. The pairs event took place earlier today, and the senior women begin their competition in prime time.

How to Watch U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Figure skating has great individual stories and journeys for the athletes on their way to championships and Olympic competition:

The women’s singles events can be described as more wide open or fluid than the men's events this year because there is more parity.

Teenager Alysa Liu is the likely favorite to win nationals and make her way to the Olympics after winning the U.S. Championship in 2019 and 2020, followed by bronze last year. She is a leader in the women’s field and a potential face of the team if she makes her way to Beijing.

Others in the field include 2018 Olympian Karen Chen as well as Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn, who are all vying for one of the three Olympic spots.

