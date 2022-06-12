Skip to main content

How to Watch Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The world of motorsports hits the track with the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round on Sunday.

The 2022 Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round was won by Toprak Razgatlioglu as the 25-year-old Turkish driver races in multiple classifications. The race takes place from Italy as the best drivers in superbike all come together for another major race in Europe and in Italy this season.

How to Watch Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

The Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round is one of the most beautiful races in motorsports overall with F1, superbikes and everything in between:

Entering this race, Alvaro Bautista of Spain is in the lead for the superbike circuit this season in motorsports. He is on the Ducati Team and with 161 points, he holds a 17-point lead over the rest of his peers.

Just behind him is Jonathan Rea of Great Britain of the Kawasaki Team, who is sitting with 144 points and Toprak Razgotlioglu of Turkey on the Yamaha Team has 109 points in the third place.

Another Yamaha Team member, Andrea Locatelli of Italy, is in fourth place with 84 points.

The Yamaha Team is the only team this season with two drivers in the top five in points this season.

All of the drivers are looking to get out of Green Bay with a win today to build on their lead or climb up the standings. The racing season is inching towards the halfway point and every race matters.

