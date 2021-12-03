Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch World Cup: Men's Super G: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Catch Vincent Kriechmayr and Mauro Caviezel in action today.
    Author:

    The men’s Super-G event consists of six overall events in the world of skiing. Just being strong in one or two fields is not enough to be the top-ranked competitor in the world and win in events like this week’s World Cup. 

    How to World Cup: Men's Super G today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Watch World Cup: Men's Super G online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Top-ranked Vincent Kriechmayr earned his place at the top of the standings with outstanding effort, skill and execution in nearly all six events overall.

    He's ranked first in large part due to awesome displays like this:

    The six events take place in France, Italy, Germany and Austria over the course of the year to crown the top alpine skier in the world.

    In 2020, Kriechmayr finished in second place in the standings behind Mauro Caviezel, who is currently in fourth place this season. The event was not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

    This season, Kriechmayr finished in first place in two events, second in one and third in the other, nearly 100 points ahead of his next closest competition. He is at 401 points overall in the season standings with the next closest, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt finishing with 318 points.

    The gap between first and second is massive, with the gap between second, third and fourth place significantly smaller.

    Sitting in third place is Austria’s Matthias Mayer (276 points) and in fourth place, Caviezel (225 points).

    Overall, Austria has three skiers in the top 10 of the standings with Switzerland featuring three in the top 12. The sport is dominated by countries with access to alpine mountains and conditions for these athletes to hone their craft.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    World Cup: Men's Super G

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    skiing
    FIS Alpine Skiing

    How to Watch World Cup: Men's Super G

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
