The best skiers in the world are set to compete at the FIS World Cup for women’s downhill today.

With the 2022 Winter Olympics complete, the world of alpine skiing rolls on with the World Cup today in the women’s downhill event. At the Olympics in this event, Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the gold medal, with two Italians taking home silver and bronze in Sofia Goggia and Nadia Delgado. All three will be in competition today along with the other best downhill skiers in the world.

How to Watch World Cup: Women's Downhill today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

The women’s downhill skiing champions over the past five years at the Winter Olympics have had some of the best athletes in the sport with amazing highlights:

Entering the competition today, Goggia is listed as the favorite coming in over gold medal winner Suter. The two had an opportunity for gold at the Winter Olympics and are the best two women in the world at their sport.

Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer is the third-ranked skier in this group with American Breezy Johnson ranked fourth and fellow Austrian Mirjam Puchner rounding out the top five.

At the 2022 Winter Olympics, Puchner finished in eighth place with Siebenhofer finishing No. 12 in the competition.

Johnson did not compete at the Olympics but comes in as one of the top-ranked women’s downhill skiers in the world this week. She missed the Olympics due to an injury that came from a crash while training.

Keep an eye on Germany’s Kira Weidle, who finished fourth, just off the podium at the 2022 Winter Olympics and enters today as the sixth-ranked skier.

