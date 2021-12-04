Colorado is hosting one of the biggest events on the skiing calendar this weekend with all of the biggest names in the sport on hand.

In the skiing community this is looked at as the top event on the calendar for athletes, with Colorado becoming a legendary location. This weekend the Giant Slalom will not take place, it is being pushed to 2022, but all other traditional events will take place over the next three days. Coming off the Men’s Super G event and the World Cup this season this is one of, if not the biggest event in the skiing community to close out the calendar year.

How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WHEC- Rochester, NY)

Last years Birds of Prey event featured the best athletes in the sport on full display with breathtaking performances.

There are 58 skiers taking to the slopes in Beaver Creek today on a course that was designed back in 1997 by former Olympic Downhill gold medal winner Bernhard Russi of Switzerland. In 2020 the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Beat Fuez of Switzerland has won the downhill event the last two years it was played, with Marco Odermatt of Switzerland and Tommy Ford of the United States winning in the Super G event. The year before, Max Franz and Stefan Luitz of Austria also won the Super G in 2018.

The last time a skier won the Super G event in back-to-back years was when Marcel Hirscher of Austria won both events in 2015 and 2016.

Austria is consistently one of the better overall countries in these events. In the World Cup earlier this week, Austria won and placed multiple skiers in the Top 10 overall.

