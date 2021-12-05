The final day of the last big event on the ski calendar this year begins on Sunday at the Xfinity Birds of Prey.

The biggest American event on the calendar for the skiing community comes to an end today after a huge, eventful day yesterday.

Former Olympians, World Cup winners and the best skiers in the world were all on hand in slightly warmer conditions than what would be ideal, but they made the best of it and some history along the way.

How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WNYT – Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY)

Travis Ganong made up for a mistake in his previous day's race by placing in the Men’s Super G event, getting to the podium and finishing behind Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (1:10:26) with Marco Odermatt (1:10:29) just behind. Ganong finished with a time of 1:10:63.

It had been four years since the last World Cup podium finish for Ganong.

Even more impressive was Kilde winning this event, let alone any event, after tearing a ligament in his knee less than a year ago. His performance, getting back on the slope and winning is a masterful accomplishment.

In the downhill, Kilde (1:39:63) also won, with Matthias Mayer of Austria (1:40:29) finishing in second and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz (1:40:64) placing third on the podium.

No Americans made it to the podium. Ryan Cochran-Siegle (1:40:87) finished the best of the group in sixth place.

Ganong finished No. 22 in the downhill event out of the 58 total skiers that took part in the event.

