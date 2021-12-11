Coming from Utah, the next event on the winter sports calendar on the FIS calendar takes place with snowboarding taking center stage.

Half of the event at Copper Mountain this week took place two days ago with two halfpipe events being completed, one for the men and one for the women. Today, there are two more halfpipe events in the sport of snowboarding for the U.S. Grand Prix. This event comes from Park City Utah, with Colorado just hosting one of the biggest winter sports events on the calendar earlier this month.

How to Watch Copper Mountain today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)

Watch Copper Mountain online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday marked the season opener in the snowboarding event season with two days of snowboarding halfpipe. After this event, there will be somewhat of a holiday break, before events pick back up in January at Mammoth Mountain then off to Europe.

On the women’s side, Chloe Kim of the United States is the best in the game but has the Chinese Team right behind her in the rearview mirror with Cai Xuetong and Liu Jiayu as major competition.

Kim’s teammate, Maddie Mastro is another name to keep an eye on this season in the women’s draw.

For the men, Shaun White of the United States, the superstar of the sport and three-time Olympic Gold Medal winner, is still the name to beat on the men’s draw.

Close behind him however are a trio from Japan in Yuto Totsuka, Ayumu Hirano and Ruka Hirano (no relation). Totsuka has won two Crystal Globes and has several wins under his belt, including World Championships, Laax Open, X Games and Aspen World Cup wins.

This is just the start of what could be a passing of the torch season in the world of snowboarding.

Regional restrictions may apply.