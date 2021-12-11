Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Copper Mountain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coming from Utah, the next event on the winter sports calendar on the FIS calendar takes place with snowboarding taking center stage.
    Author:

    Half of the event at Copper Mountain this week took place two days ago with two halfpipe events being completed, one for the men and one for the women. Today, there are two more halfpipe events in the sport of snowboarding for the U.S. Grand Prix. This event comes from Park City Utah, with Colorado just hosting one of the biggest winter sports events on the calendar earlier this month.

    How to Watch Copper Mountain today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)

    Watch Copper Mountain online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Thursday marked the season opener in the snowboarding event season with two days of snowboarding halfpipe. After this event, there will be somewhat of a holiday break, before events pick back up in January at Mammoth Mountain then off to Europe.

    On the women’s side, Chloe Kim of the United States is the best in the game but has the Chinese Team right behind her in the rearview mirror with Cai Xuetong and Liu Jiayu as major competition.

    Kim’s teammate, Maddie Mastro is another name to keep an eye on this season in the women’s draw.

    For the men, Shaun White of the United States, the superstar of the sport and three-time Olympic Gold Medal winner, is still the name to beat on the men’s draw.

    Close behind him however are a trio from Japan in Yuto Totsuka, Ayumu Hirano and Ruka Hirano (no relation). Totsuka has won two Crystal Globes and has several wins under his belt, including World Championships, Laax Open, X Games and Aspen World Cup wins.

    This is just the start of what could be a passing of the torch season in the world of snowboarding.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Copper Mountain

    TV CHANNEL: NBC (WTOV-Wheeling-Steubenville)
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    snowboarding
    FIS Snowboarding

    How to Watch Copper Mountain

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Manhattan at Utah

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17183027
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Saint Louis

    36 seconds ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Illinois

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Seneca Knight (24) drives against Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Manhattan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Louis vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    36 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy