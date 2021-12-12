The Japanese competitors came to play this week and showcased that they might be the future of the sport of snowboarding at Copper Mountain.

Heading into the first event on the 2021-2022 schedule for the sport of snowboarding, there was buzz about Shaun White as always, but also about three Japanese athletes that are right there, ready to take the sport by storm. The Copper Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah has been a showcase for these athletes, including Ruka Hinaro, who is fast becoming a major star in the sport.

In the men’s halfpipe yesterday, Hirano (89.25) won with Jan Scherrer (88.50) finishing in second place, followed by two more of his Japanese countrymen in Yuto Totsuka (87.75) and Ayumu Hirano (no relation, 87.25).

Coming in, there was buzz about the trio from Japan aiming for the top three spots in the standings. Well, they ended with three of the top four spots.

White finished in eighth place with a score of 75.50 overall.

On the women’s side, only one American finished in the top 10, with Zoe Kalapos (64.00) finishing in 10th place.

Xuetong Cai (80.50) of China finished in first place with Sena Tomita (76.00) of Japan in second and Queralt Castellet (70.50) of Spain in third place overall.

This event kicks off the season, with the next event coming after the holiday season in early January. Then things get going as the sport heads across the ocean to Europe to compete on the best mountains and courses across the Atlantic.

