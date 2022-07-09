Skip to main content

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown of the sport fishing championship casts off on Saturday.

The fifth-to-last event on the 11-tournament calendar this summer heads to New Jersey after two weeks off in the sport fishing championships. This weekend's event takes place from Cape May, New Jersey, as the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown puts the best anglers and boats back in competition.

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Sport Fishing Championship online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Entering this week's event, the boat Quantified is in the lead with 12,850 total points. They have a very sizable lead on the field and if they keep performing the way they have all summer, this year's sport fishing championship is theirs for the taking.

In second place is Mon Chari with 10,800 points as the only boat with at least 10,000-plus points this summer.

Southern Charm, Rising Son’s and Skin Deep are all in a logjam in the middle of the standings sitting between 9,100 and 9,600 points.

Quantified won the last event in Florida with 5,400 points, a healthy 1,225 points ahead of A Work of Art, who finished in second place for the week.

As this summer event with the best anglers and boats in professional fishing moves past the halfway point, every event matters, and every day becomes more important to take full advantage of. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
9
2022

Sport Fishing Championship

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18662235
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
imago1013036904h
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Ladies' Final and Men's Doubles Final

By Rafael Urbinajust now
imago1013044083h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 8

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Ons Jabeur
SI Guide

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina Go For First Wimbledon Singles Title

By Josh Rosenblat2 hours ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Marcus Armitage plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Marcus Armitage at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Taylor at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy