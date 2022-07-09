The final day of the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown of the sport fishing championship casts off on Saturday.

The fifth-to-last event on the 11-tournament calendar this summer heads to New Jersey after two weeks off in the sport fishing championships. This weekend's event takes place from Cape May, New Jersey, as the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown puts the best anglers and boats back in competition.

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship today:

Game Date: July 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Entering this week's event, the boat Quantified is in the lead with 12,850 total points. They have a very sizable lead on the field and if they keep performing the way they have all summer, this year's sport fishing championship is theirs for the taking.

In second place is Mon Chari with 10,800 points as the only boat with at least 10,000-plus points this summer.

Southern Charm, Rising Son’s and Skin Deep are all in a logjam in the middle of the standings sitting between 9,100 and 9,600 points.

Quantified won the last event in Florida with 5,400 points, a healthy 1,225 points ahead of A Work of Art, who finished in second place for the week.

As this summer event with the best anglers and boats in professional fishing moves past the halfway point, every event matters, and every day becomes more important to take full advantage of.

