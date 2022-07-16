The ninth event of the Sport Fishing Championships, the Oaks Bluffs Bluewater Classic, takes place on Saturday.

The long summer of elite sports fishing is winding to a close with the ninth of 11 events at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, for the Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic today. The six-day event started back on July 12 and will close out this weekend with the best boats and anglers looking to get a win today.

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

In the last event, the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown in Cape May, New Jersey, the boats and anglers set up on the Jersey Shore.

Now, they inch a little north to Massachusetts to the Oak Bluffs and MacDougall’s marinas in Falmouth. This event is set to benefit the MV Boys and Girls Club, Island Autism Group and the Island Food Pantry of Martha’s Vineyard.

The official leaderboard as of this writing has Quantified in the lead with 12,850 points so far through eight events and the action this week.

Mon Chari is the only other boat with 10,000-plus points with 10,800 total points as they look to catch up some more here this weekend.

Southern Charm (9,600), Rising Son’s (9,450) and Skin Deep (9,100) round out the top five of the standings and they are the only boats with 9,000-plus points.

