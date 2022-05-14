Skip to main content

How to Watch the Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament comes back to St. Augustine for the last day of the competition on Saturday.

The Bluewater Tournament has been a staple in St. Augustine, Florida, for the last five decades with 2022 being its 50th edition.

How to Watch the Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament Today:

Event Date: May 14, 2022

Event Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live Stream the Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The tournament will be televised live on CBS Sports Network on Saturday for the final day of competition.

The tournament starts on Friday with lines in at 8:00 a.m. and lines out at 3:30 p.m. The tournament will follow the same format on Friday before wrapping up on Saturday.

The boaters are competing for a piece of $50,000 in cash and prizes (based on 50 boats).

The tournament is hosted by the Northeast Florida Marlin Association Clubhouse and is a fun-filled three days of fishing and events

The boaters are looking to score points by catching Blue Marlin for 600 points, White Marlin for 200 points and Sailfish for 125 points each.

They also receive one-and-a-half points for every pound that the Blue Marlin weighs in at. 

It is a great tournament down in beautiful St. Augustine that attracts some of the best fishermen from around the country looking to win the coveted title.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Fishing

How to Watch the Sport Fishing Championship: 50th Annual Bluewater Tournament

