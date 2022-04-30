The best anglers in the world hit the high and low seas in the Sport Fishing Championship on Saturday.

The first event on the schedule for the Sport Fishing Championship started this week in the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic from the Gulf of Mexico. There are a total of 11 events throughout the summer starting here with the best anglers looking to take a lead early and carry that into the summer. This event started earlier this week and today will culminate with a winner being crowned and a leader established to start the season.

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

There are 11 total events for the Sport Fishing Championship starting this weekend. The second event is the CNSD White Marlin Tournament from the Dominican Republic, which will start on May 4, 2022.

The scene then shifts to Florida for the NEFMA Bluewater Tournament and the Gulf Coast Masters both in May.

The events in June are the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic and the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic in Florida.

July features the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, the Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic from Massachusetts and the New York Offshore Open.

The season will end with the Texas International Fishing Tournament and the San Juan International Billfish Tournament from Puerto Rico.

This season should feature some of the best angling and skill out on the water and in the sport of fishing. There are different challenges and styles that will be showcased with all the regions and fish they will be sinking their lines into.

