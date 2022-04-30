Skip to main content

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best anglers in the world hit the high and low seas in the Sport Fishing Championship on Saturday.

The first event on the schedule for the Sport Fishing Championship started this week in the Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic from the Gulf of Mexico. There are a total of 11 events throughout the summer starting here with the best anglers looking to take a lead early and carry that into the summer. This event started earlier this week and today will culminate with a winner being crowned and a leader established to start the season.

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Sport Fishing Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There are 11 total events for the Sport Fishing Championship starting this weekend. The second event is the CNSD White Marlin Tournament from the Dominican Republic, which will start on May 4, 2022.

The scene then shifts to Florida for the NEFMA Bluewater Tournament and the Gulf Coast Masters both in May.

The events in June are the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic and the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic in Florida.

July features the South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, the Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic from Massachusetts and the New York Offshore Open.

The season will end with the Texas International Fishing Tournament and the San Juan International Billfish Tournament from Puerto Rico.

This season should feature some of the best angling and skill out on the water and in the sport of fishing. There are different challenges and styles that will be showcased with all the regions and fish they will be sinking their lines into.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Sport Fishing Championship

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008568552h
Fishing

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Benevento
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch AC Monza 1912 vs Benevento

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
IIHF U18 USA
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Semifinal: United States vs Czechia

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1007067772h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Catalunya Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011635644h
Premier League

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) backs down Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics: Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy