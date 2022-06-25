Skip to main content

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sport Fishing Championship invades Miramar Beach, FL this weekend for the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic.

The Sport Fishing Championship is an 11-event season that shows off the best in saltwater fishing across the country.

How to Watch Sport Fishing Championship Today:

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBBSN

Live Stream Sport Fishing Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

According to sportfishingchampionship.com, the Sport Fishing Championship was launched in an effort to showcase the sport of saltwater fishing, positively impact the local economies of our championship towns and continuously improve our championship tournaments around a championship competition. 

Each of our proud SFC events is sewn into the fabric of incredible fishing towns, rich with history and championship pedigree. It is our mission to use our tournaments and our platforms to create a world-class experience for our anglers, corporate partners, fans, families, volunteers, and staff.

This weekend, they are back in Florida for the 20th anniversary for the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic. Last year, the 92-foot High Cotton worked the gulf stream to take home the tournament's biggest prize according to sportfishingchampioship.com.

This event brings in some of the best fishermen from the country as they compete for the coveted title and part of the huge prize purse.

