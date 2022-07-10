Skip to main content

How to Watch Final: Paterson U vs Trenton BIC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It is championship time for the American 7’s Football League between the Paterson U and Trenton BIC.

Paterson U is back in the championship game of the American 7’s Football League for the fourth straight season as they attempt to win their third championship in a row against their rivals, Trenton BIC. This is the moment every player and team has been looking forward to all season and will crown the best team in the league today.

How to Watch Final: Paterson U vs Trenton BIC today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Final: Paterson U vs Trenton BIC online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In the semifinals, Paterson U were taken to the limit against the Baltimore Rare Breed in a 33-28 barn burner. They fell behind early, then came back to tie as the teams traded scores until the end with Paterson U edging out the win.

For Trenton BIC, they crushed the Baltimore Gators 38-6 to get to the championship today.

These teams squared off twice in the regular season with both games played closely and competitively.

In the first game, Trenton BIC took the closest game of the season and potentially the game of the year 50-48.

Then in the second game later in the season, Trenton BIC ramped up the defense to snag a second win 31-19 to finish the season 2-0 against their competitors in the championship game giving them the psychological and competitive edge here today.

For Paterson U, they have the opportunity to become legendary and the best franchise in American 7’s Football League history with a third straight championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

Paterson U vs Trenton BIC

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18677909
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Mariners

By Brandon Rush53 seconds ago
USATSI_18671857
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

By Evan Massey53 seconds ago
USATSI_18677226
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Dodgers

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
USATSI_18624622
Football

How to Watch Final: Paterson U vs Trenton BIC

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_18670537
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Evan Massey53 seconds ago
USATSI_18671892
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey53 seconds ago
Nets Raptors Summer League
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs Nets

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
USATSI_18678919
PGA Tour

How to Watch Barbasol Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17936748
BIG3 Basketball

How to Watch BIG3 Basketball, Week 4

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy