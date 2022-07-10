It is championship time for the American 7’s Football League between the Paterson U and Trenton BIC.

Paterson U is back in the championship game of the American 7’s Football League for the fourth straight season as they attempt to win their third championship in a row against their rivals, Trenton BIC. This is the moment every player and team has been looking forward to all season and will crown the best team in the league today.

How to Watch Final: Paterson U vs Trenton BIC today:

Game Date: July 10, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

In the semifinals, Paterson U were taken to the limit against the Baltimore Rare Breed in a 33-28 barn burner. They fell behind early, then came back to tie as the teams traded scores until the end with Paterson U edging out the win.

For Trenton BIC, they crushed the Baltimore Gators 38-6 to get to the championship today.

These teams squared off twice in the regular season with both games played closely and competitively.

In the first game, Trenton BIC took the closest game of the season and potentially the game of the year 50-48.

Then in the second game later in the season, Trenton BIC ramped up the defense to snag a second win 31-19 to finish the season 2-0 against their competitors in the championship game giving them the psychological and competitive edge here today.

For Paterson U, they have the opportunity to become legendary and the best franchise in American 7’s Football League history with a third straight championship.

