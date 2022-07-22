How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks: Stream CFL

The Blue Bombers are the last undefeated team in the CFL this season, and will look to stay that way when they take on the Elks on Friday.

Six weeks into the 2022 CFL season, one team remains undefeated. That's the two-time defending champion Blue Bombers, who sit at 6-0. Next up for Winnipeg is a road game against the Elks in Edmonton on Friday night.

How to Watch Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Winnipeg has gotten to this point by playing excellent defensive football. The Blue Bombers are allowing just 17.3 points per game so far this season, while no other team is allowing fewer than 21.

That doesn't mean they can't impact the game offensively though. Zach Collaros has been one of the best quarterbacks in the CFL this season, with a 107.7 QBR. That ranks second among qualified quarterbacks behind BC's Nathan Rourke, while no other QB has a QBR over 100.

Edmonton comes into this one-off a win. The Elks narrowly defeated Montreal last week, 32-31. It was a comeback victory that saw the Elks score the final 20 points of the game, including a 14-0 fourth quarter.

Kickoff on Friday is set for 9 p.m. ET. Coverage of the game can be found on ESPN 2.

