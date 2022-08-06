Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions: Live Stream CFL, TV Channel, Start Time

Week nine of the 2022 Canadian Football League season wraps up with the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions.

The Edmonton Elks take on the BC Lions on Saturday, in what is the second game of a Saturday doubleheader and the Canadian Football League's week-nine finale.

How to Watch Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Edmonton and BC have already met once this season, back in week one. The Lions won that game 59-15.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was excellent in that game. He completed 26-of-29 pass attempts for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for another 78 yards and two more scores.

That was an early indication of just how dominant Rourke would be this season. A leading MOP candidate to this point, he has the league's highest passer rating at 124.7 — 14 points above the next highest player. He's accounted for 20 touchdowns through six games, with 16 coming through the air and four on the ground. With Rourke at the helm, the Lions are averaging a league-best 34.7 points per game.

The Lions' defense has been impressive as well. They're allowing 20.2 points per game, the second-fewest in the league.

Will they dominate again on Saturday? Or will the Elks have more success in the second matchup? Kickoff for this game is set for 10 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
6
2022

Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012909136h
Football

How to Watch Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions

By Alex Barthjust now
Louisville City
Soccer

How to Watch Charleston Battery at Louisville City FC: Stream USL Live, TV Channel

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18793728
Baseball

How to Watch Tacoma Rainiers at Sacramento River Cats

By Matthew Beighle8 minutes ago
USATSI_18773588
WNBA

How to Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

By Evan Lazar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18827515
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson20 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
Baseball

How to Watch Hermosillo (MEX) vs. Nassau (BAH): Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs25 minutes ago
imago0012765682h
Soccer

How to Watch Monterrey vs. León

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
USATSI_18825803
MLB

How to Watch Nationals at Phillies

By Ben Macaluso35 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at DC United: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar37 minutes ago