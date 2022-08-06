Week nine of the 2022 Canadian Football League season wraps up with the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions.

The Edmonton Elks take on the BC Lions on Saturday, in what is the second game of a Saturday doubleheader and the Canadian Football League's week-nine finale.

How to Watch Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions in Canadian Football Today:

Game Date: August 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Edmonton and BC have already met once this season, back in week one. The Lions won that game 59-15.

Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was excellent in that game. He completed 26-of-29 pass attempts for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for another 78 yards and two more scores.

That was an early indication of just how dominant Rourke would be this season. A leading MOP candidate to this point, he has the league's highest passer rating at 124.7 — 14 points above the next highest player. He's accounted for 20 touchdowns through six games, with 16 coming through the air and four on the ground. With Rourke at the helm, the Lions are averaging a league-best 34.7 points per game.

The Lions' defense has been impressive as well. They're allowing 20.2 points per game, the second-fewest in the league.

Will they dominate again on Saturday? Or will the Elks have more success in the second matchup? Kickoff for this game is set for 10 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN.

