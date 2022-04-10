How to Watch East Orange Renegades at Old Bridge Hawks

There is always football with the A7FL featuring the East Orange Renegades and Old Bridge Hawks today.

East Orange (2-0) hits the road and the field today against Old Bridge (1-1) as they attempt to remain undefeated in the A7FL from Asbury Park, New Jersey The season is just two weeks in with week three kicking off this weekend showcasing eight total games including this one with the Renegades and the Hawks. The A7FL has its unique rules and niche style that creates excitement and energy around the game of football.

How to Watch A7FL: East Orange Renegades at Old Bridge Hawks today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The plays of the week for the A7FL for Week Two feature some of the coolest plays and moments you will see on the field in April:

The Renegades started the season with a 26-19 win over Silk City and a 26-0 shutout of New Jersey They have displayed a consistent offense so far with 26 points in both games and a defense limiting teams to 9.5 points per game.

If they are able to maintain this consistency, the Renegades could find themselves in a position to win the A7FL Championship this season.

The league was founded in 2014 and has grown to 32 total teams with UFC co-founder David Isaacs helping expand the league.

Last season Paterson U won the championship again. The inaugural champions in 2014, it also took home the most recent title in the pandemic impacted 2020 season.

For the Hawks, they had the most exciting game of the first week winning 33-32 over DC then dropped their second game to Baltimore 39-12. Their defense is going to be a wildcard in Old Bridge’s ability to make a run this season.

