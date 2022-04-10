Skip to main content

How to Watch A7FL: Trenton BIC at Paterson U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trenton BIC travels to Paterson U on Sunday as both teams look to stay unbeaten on the year

Trenton BIC and Paterson U battle for the first time since playing the A7FL Championship game last year. Paterson U won that game 47-41 and Trenton BIC will be looking for a little payback on Sunday.

How to watch A7FL: Trenton BIC at Paterson U today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch the A7FL: Trenton BIC at Paterson U game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trenton BIC has gotten off to a great start to the year winning its first two games. It took down Baltimore Rare Breed 49-38 in week one and then shut out Silk City Animals 51-0 in its second game.

It has been dominating start for Trenton BIC, but Sunday it gets a tough test against Paterson U who is also 2-0 on the year.

Patterson U has given up just six points all year in jumping out to two straight wins. It shut out NJ Shnow Tribe 58-0 and then beat the Baltimore Gators 20-6.

Paterson U has also been dominant, but will get tested on Sunday. It should be a good game against two of the best teams in the league and Patterson U will be looking to show it is still the top dog with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

A7FL: Trenton BIC at Paterson U

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC

By Brandon Rushjust now
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Football
Football

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Paterson U

By Adam Childsjust now
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

By Adam Childsjust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at California in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
baseball field
College Baseball

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Nets

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy