How to Watch Trenton BIC at Paterson U

Trenton BIC travels to Paterson U on Sunday as both teams look to stay unbeaten on the year

Trenton BIC and Paterson U battle for the first time since playing the A7FL Championship game last year. Paterson U won that game 47-41 and Trenton BIC will be looking for a little payback on Sunday.

How to watch A7FL: Trenton BIC at Paterson U today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch the A7FL: Trenton BIC at Paterson U game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trenton BIC has gotten off to a great start to the year winning its first two games. It took down Baltimore Rare Breed 49-38 in week one and then shut out Silk City Animals 51-0 in its second game.

It has been dominating start for Trenton BIC, but Sunday it gets a tough test against Paterson U who is also 2-0 on the year.

Patterson U has given up just six points all year in jumping out to two straight wins. It shut out NJ Shnow Tribe 58-0 and then beat the Baltimore Gators 20-6.

Paterson U has also been dominant, but will get tested on Sunday. It should be a good game against two of the best teams in the league and Patterson U will be looking to show it is still the top dog with a win.

