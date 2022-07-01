Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix: Practice 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second practice session ahead of the British Grand Prix takes place on Friday as Max Verstappen seeks his first British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen picked up his sixth victory in nine starts this season at the Canadian Grand Prix on June 19. The defending Formula 1 world champion has won five of the last seven races, including two in a row, but he's never won the British Grand Prix. The circuit returns to Silverstone this week.

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Practice 2 Today:

Date: July 1, 2022

Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Practice 2 for the British Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Verstappen has won once at the 3.666-mile circuit, topping the podium at the 2020 70th Anniversary Grand Prix held the week after the British Grand Prix. The one-off event was the first in the history of Formula 1 not to have a geographical name.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton is the three-time defending champion and has won seven of the last eight runnings of the British Grand Prix. His eight wins total are the all-time record for the venerable event. Jim Clark and Alain Prost each won five times at the Silverstone circuit.

Hamilton once compared a flat-out lap at Silverstone to flying a fighter jet. The course has 18 turns but is one of the fastest tracks in Formula 1. 

Verstappen and fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez have surged to the top of the driver standings. Verstappen owns a 46-point lead over his teammate, with early-season leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari now third, 49 points behind. 

