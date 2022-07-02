Carlos Sainz posted the best practice lap on Friday with Lewis Hamilton looming close by ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari posted the top time in Friday's practice sessions, the only driver to complete a lap faster than 1:29 on the day. Riding soft tires and on his low-fuel run, Sainz blazed to a 1:28.942 lap, 0.163 seconds faster than eight-time British Grand Prix champion Lewis Hamilton. Qualifying is Saturday following the third practice run.

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Qualifying Today:

Date: July 2, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Max Verstappen started on the pole last year at the 3.666-mile Silverstone Circuit but was knocked out of the race on the first lap. Hamilton came from the outside of the front row and on the seventh turn, their cars collided. Verstappen crashed into the tire wall at more than 180 mph.

Hamilton went on to post his third consecutive win at Silverstone and his eighth overall, finishing 3.871 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with Hamilton's Mercedes teammate at the time, Valtteri Bottas, taking the final spot on the podium.

Bottas switched teams to Alfa Romeo for this season and had the best lap in the rain-soaked first practice session on Friday. He was more than a second slower than Sainz in the second practice, however, finishing 11th.

