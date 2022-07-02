It's time for the British Grand Prix on Sunday with Carlos Sainz in pole position for the first time in his career.

For the first time in his Formula 1 career, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start on the inside of row one after a strong 1:40.983 top lap during rain-soaked qualifying for Sunday's British Grand Prix. Sainz held off driver standings leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing by 0.072 seconds to win the pole.

How to Watch Formula 1 British Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: July 3, 2022

Race Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the British Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Sainz's Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, claimed the third position in qualifying, with Red Bull's Sergio Pérez fourth and three-time defending British Grand Prix champion Lewis Hamilton fifth in his Mercedes.

Verstappen, the defending world champion, enters the race with two straight wins and a 46-point lead over Pérez in the standings. Leclerc is 49 points back, with Mercedes' George Russell (64 points back) and Sainz, trailing by 73), rounding out the top five.

Seven-time world champ Hamilton, currently sixth in the series points race, has won a record eight times at Silverstone, a 4.046-mile asphalt circuit at the site of the old Royal Air Force Silverstone airfield from World War II.

Drivers will be at it again next weekend in Austria, the halfway point in the 22-race season.

Regional restrictions may apply.