Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a single practice session, racers will qualify Friday for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix this morning.

In a bit of a departure from a typical race weekend on the Formula 1 circuit, qualifying for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix is set for Friday, a couple of hours following the end of a one-hour Practice 1 session. The second practice is set for Saturday, along with a sprint.

Date: July 8, 2022

Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Qualifying will set the starting order for Saturday's Sprint, allowing drivers to pick up points down to eighth place. The Sprint sets the starting grid for Sunday's race and a full complement of driver points.

Max Verstappen, the defending world champion and current driver standings leader, is going for a record fourth Austrian Grand Prix victory. He is the defending champ at Red Bull Ring and won in 2018 and 2019, matching Alain Prost's three victories in the 1980s.

Carlos Sainz comes in off his first Formula 1 victory at Silverstone last weekend, where Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton joined him on the podium.

Red Bull Ring is a 2.683-mile course featuring a lengthy straight at the start and a series of challenging turns over the second half of the lap. Set in a natural bowl in the Styrian Mountains, the course has plenty of elevation changes and the second half of the race has been compared to a toboggan ride.

By Phil Watsonjust now
