Austrian Grand Prix: Practice 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix: Practice 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Carlos Sainz hopes to maintain his momentum after his first career F1 win in England.

The Formula 1 circuit hits the halfway point of the season this weekend in Spielberg, Austria, for the Austrian Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz comes in with momentum with two straight podium finishes, including his first F1 win last week at Silverstone. The first practice session at Red Bull Ring is set for Friday.

How to Watch Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Practice 1 Today:

Date: July 8, 2022

Time: 7:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Practice 1 for the Austrian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Defending world champion Max Verstappen missed the podium for the first time in seven races last weekend but still leads the driver standings by 34 points over Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Pérez. Ferrari's duo of Charles Leclerc and Sainz are third and fourth and Leclerc is 43 points back and Sainz has a 54-point gap.

Though F1's history in Austria dates to 1964, the race was bounced from the series in 2004 and returned in 2014, three years after the former Österreichring and A1-Ring was purchased by Red Bull and refurbished, reopening in 2011.

Verstappen is the defending champion in Austria, beating out Valtteri Bottas by 17.973 seconds last year. The 2.683-mile circuit features 10 turns, rewarding speed at the front and handling for the second half of the lap through a series of sharp corners.

By Phil Watsonjust now
