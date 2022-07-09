Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Both Mercedes drivers crashed out of the third qualifying run for the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint on Friday and Max Verstappen made a dramatic move to grab the pole position for Saturday's qualifying Sprint.

How to Watch Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Today:

Date: July 9, 2022

Time: 10:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Sprint qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Lucas Hamilton put his car into the barriers on turn seven during Q3 and minutes later, George Russell spun before crashing at the final corner to cap an awful day for Mercedes.

Verstappen took the pole for the Sprint ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferreri by just 0.029 seconds. Carlos Sainz, also with Ferrari, took the third position by a margin of 0.086 seconds. Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Pérez, will start in position four.

The Sprint format awards driver points for the first eight places and sets the starting order for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring, a 2.683-mile circuit set in the mountains of Spielberg.

This race is the midpoint of the 2022 Formula 1 circuit and Verstappen enters with a 34-point lead in the driver standings over Pérez. Leclerc is third, 43 points down, and Sainz trails by 54 points.

Verstappen is the defending world champion and won last year on this track. He shares the record of three F1 wins in Austria with Alain Prost.

Regional restrictions may apply.