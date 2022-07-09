Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Austria Grand Prix: Practice 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Max Verstappen had a big Friday for Red Bull at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring as we get to the second practice session ahead of the Formula 1 Austria Grand Prix.

Saturday's second practice session for the Austria Grand Prix precedes the Sprint after racers got one crack at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on Friday prior to qualifying for the Sprint. Friday was a strong day for Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

How to Watch Formula 1 Austria Grand Prix Practice 2 Today:

Date: July 9, 2022

Time: 6:25 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Practice 2 for the Austria Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

In Friday's first practice, Verstappen — the defending world champion and this year's leader in the driver standings — ran 0.225 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with Mercedes' George Russell 0.4 seconds back with the third-best time.

Red Bull Ring is a 2.683-mile circuit with 10 turns. It features some lengthy straights, particularly early in the course, and some tight, narrow turns down the hillside on the back side of the track. 

Verstappen is the defending champion in Austria, winning his third Grand Prix on the track last year to go with his titles in 2018 and 2019. 

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari's other driver, finished sixth in practice after coming off his first career Formula 1 victory at Silverstone, England, last weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Formula 1

