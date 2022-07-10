Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix stream: Watch online, TV channel

Red Bull star Verstappen had a big day in the Sprint to grab the pole at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen got a step closer to a record fourth win at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, blowing away the field in the Sprint on Saturday to take the pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen roared to a 1.675-second victory over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the pole in the 23-lap Sprint, picking up eight bonus points in the standings as well. The Red Bull Racing star now holds a 38-point lead over teammate Sergio Pérez, who will start in the fifth position on Sunday.

Leclerc is in second place and dropped another point in the driver's standings. In third place after leading earlier this season, Leclerc is 44 points behind Verstappen. Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz is fourth in the standings and George Russell of Mercedes is fifth.

Sainz will start in the third position on Sunday, with Russell in the fourth spot.

Verstappen, the defending world champion, is a three-time winner in Spielberg, taking the top of the podium in 2018, 2019 and 2021. He is currently tied with Alain Prost, who drove to victory on the old course at Spielberg in 1983, 1985 and 1986.

The circuit is a short 2.683 miles with 10 turns, featuring long straights early in the lap and tight downhill turns on the back half.

