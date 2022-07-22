How to Watch French Grand Prix: Live Stream F1 Practice Round Two

The second practice session for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix takes the track today.

The best drivers in Formula 1 take the track for the French Grand Prix from Le Castellet, France, on the Circuit Paul Ricard. Charles Leclerc is coming off his third win of the season and looks to continue chipping away at Max Verstappen’s lead in the standings with another strong showing in practice and qualifying.

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 2 today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The 2022 French Grand Prix will showcase the talent of some of the best drivers on the Formula 1 circuit.

Last year Verstappen won this race, with Lewis Hamilton taking second place and Sergio Perez finishing in third place.

This track was added back to the Formula 1 circuit in 2018, but it's a track that does come with some controversy.

The track is known for being too busy and colorful, distracting drivers and the audience alike. The drivers will try to navigate that additional cork and challenge in France to get a win as the Formula 1 circuit is in the final stretch of the season.

