How to Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Formula 1 starts practice for the France Grand Prix as motorsports heads to France starting on Friday.

The first practice session of three ahead of qualifying for the French Grand Prix takes the track today in Le Castellet, France, on the Circuit Paul Richard today. The first two practices are this morning, with the third practice session and qualifying taking place on Saturday morning ahead of Sunday’s race.

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 1 today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

This season has been dominated by the Red Bull Racing Team with Max Verstappen winning six races and his teammate, Sergio Perez, winning one to firmly control the standings.

Despite that dominance, Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari Team are trying to make up the difference in the standings.

Leclerc won the last race for his third win of the season, the Australian Grand Prix while his teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., won the previous race for his first win at the British Grand Prix.

This season, only four drivers have won a race: two from the Red Bull Racing Team and two from the Ferrari Team.

It is still an uphill climb, but if Leclerc and the Ferrari Team can get another win today they can put a dent in the 38-point lead that Verstappen has built up this season with his six overall wins.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

France Grand Prix, Practice 1

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

