How to Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third and final practice ahead of the France Grand Prix gives drivers their final test ahead of qualifying later today.

With two practice sessions already in the books ahead of the 2022 French Grand Prix, the third and final practice takes the track as the drivers all attempt to get used to the dizzying lines. The normal big names finished up the first two practice sessions with the best time giving this last practice session to the rest of the field to make an impact before qualifying later this morning.

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 3 today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch France Grand Prix, Practice 3 online with fuboTV:

Sergio Perez had some trouble on the track in practice as the colorful track and lines caused him to spin out.

In the first practice session, Charles Leclerc built on the momentum from his win in the last race to finish in first place. He went for 23 total laps and finished just ahead of Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

Then in the second practice session, those same names flipped around some to make up the top three again.

This time Sainz won after 22 total laps, with Leclerc in second place and Verstappen in third place overall.

With one more go for all the drivers, this third practice session is going to be very important for gaining comfort, familiarity and momentum on the track ahead of qualifying, which will take place right after this practice session.



How To Watch

July
23
2022

France Grand Prix, Practice 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
6:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)



