How to Watch France Grand Prix, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With practice over, the drivers of Formula 1 take to qualifying for the France Grand Prix on Saturday. Catch the action on ESPN2.

Will the France Grand Prix be the first race this season in Formula 1 that has a winner not on the Red Bull Racing Team or Ferrari Team? It does not seem likely with the domination those two teams have displayed all year between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for Red Bull Racing and Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for Ferrari. 

How to Watch France Grand Prix, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Formula 1 season points leader Verstappen takes the fans of motorsports on a virtual lap around the track here at this weekend's France Grand Prix:

Entering this weekend, Verstappen has a chokehold on the standings with 208 points, 38 full points ahead of Leclerc and 57 points ahead of his teammate Perez so far this season.

Verstappen has six wins to Leclerc’s three wins, giving the Ferrari Team the bandwidth to make a comeback as the season with 10 races left on the schedule after this weekend. Those two will likely trade positions all the way to the end of the season.

Prior to qualifying and the starting grid being set, Leclerc and Verstappen have even odds to win this weekend as favorites at +125.

Lewis Hamilton (+850) is the next best bet from the Mercedes Team along with his teammate George Russell (+1200) as another favorite, but with very strong odds.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

France Grand Prix, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
9:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
