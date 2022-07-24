Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 French Grand Prix: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ferrari lands its first pole at the French Grand Prix in more than 30 years as Charles Leclerc leads the field for the event on Sunday.

The last time a Ferrari won a pole position at the French Grand Prix was in 1990, more than seven years before Charles Leclerc was born. But Ferrari's No. 1 driver pulled off the trick on Saturday, finishing his best lap 0.304 seconds ahead of defending world champion Max Verstappen. The race is scheduled for Sunday at Paul Ricard Circuit.

How to Watch Formula 1 French Grand Prix Today:

Race Date: July 24, 2022

Race Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the French Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Red Bull Racing has two of the top three starting positions. Besides Verstappen, Sergio Pérez will start in the third position on the grid. Rounding out the top five are Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes).

Verstappen holds a 38-point lead over Leclerc in the driver standings, with Pérez third at 57 points behind his teammate. 

Leclerc was the leader early in the season with wins in two of the first three races and four podium finishes in the opening five. But after a runner-up finish in Miami, Leclerc didn't see a podium until two weeks ago in Austria. His win there gave him some needed momentum.

Paul Ricard Circuit is a 3.63-mile course with 15 turns and long straights. Verstappen won here last year.

The race is also the start of the second half of the Formula 1 schedule, the 12th of the 22 scheduled events on the calendar.

Formula 1

