How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix, Practice One: Live Stream Online

World champion Max Verstappen is starting to pull away in the driver standings as we hit practice one before the Hungary Grand Prix.

The 13th race of the 2022 Formula 1 circuit is set for Sunday at Hungaroring in Budapest, with the first practice session for drivers set for Friday.

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix Practice 1 Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The 2.722-mile circuit is known for its twists and bumps and is known informally as "Monaco without the buildings" because of the difficulty drivers can have overtaking.

After a win at last weekend's French Grand Prix, defending world champion Max Verstappen comes to Budapest with a 63-point lead over Charles Leclerc, who crashed 17 laps into the race while in the lead. Sergio Pérez is third in the standings, 70 points behind.

Last year, Alpine-Renault's Esteban Ocon picked up his first career Formula 1 victory, beating out Lewis Hamilton by 2.736 seconds while Carlos Sainz finished third. Ocon was the first driver to record his maiden win in Budapest since Heikki Kovalainen in 2008.

The Hungary Grand Prix has been run annually since 1986 and Hamilton has won a record eight times on the Hungaroring, most recently in 2020.

The track has 14 turns, with the main straightaway lengthened to nearly 1,000 yards in 2003 to allow for more overtaking opportunities. The hairpin turn one was also tightened at the same time.

