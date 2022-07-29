How to Watch Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice 2

The drivers of Formula 1 take to the track in the second practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The second practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled for Friday, ahead of Sunday's race. This is the 13th start on Formula 1's 22-race schedule for 2022 and defending series champion Max Verstappen has opened a commanding lead with 10 races remaining.

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice 2 Today:

Date: July 29, 2022

Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Hungarian Grand Prix has been run annually since 1986 at the Hungaroring in Budapest. The course was redesigned in 2003 and teams adopt a similar strategy as they use at the tight, twisting circuit in Monaco. Downforce is favored over pure speed as overtaking is difficult given the track's short straights.

Red Bull Racing's Verstappen arrives with a 63-point lead in the driver standings over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Verstappen won last week in France while Leclerc crashed on Lap 18. The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third, respectively, last weekend.

Hamilton, who is without a victory in 2022, has won a record eight times at Hungaroring, most recently in 2020. The track offers several series of corners that are strung together, so handling tends to trump horsepower in the car's setup.

Hungaroring is a 2.722-mile circuit with 14 turns, including a tight hairpin on Turn 1 after the longest straight on the track, nearly 1,000 yards. Esteban Ocon earned his first career F1 victory here last year.

