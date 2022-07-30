Skip to main content

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix: Qualifying Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Battle for starting positions is crucial inside the tight confines of Hungaroring as we enter qualifying for the Hungary Grand Prix.

Qualifying is always an important piece of the strategy in Formula 1 but it's also true that it's a more prominent piece at some tracks. The 13th race of the 2022 schedule is at one of those venues, the 2.722-mile Hungaroring in Budapest — the site of the Hungary Grand Prix. Qualifying is set for Saturday ahead of Sunday's race.

How to Watch Formula 1 Hungary Grand Prix Qualifying Today:

Date: July 30, 2022

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream qualifying for the Hungary Grand Prix on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year's win by Esteban Ocon from the eighth starting position was the first time the race winner didn't come out of the first three spots in the field since Daniel Ricciardo emerged from fourth on the grid in 2014 and was the furthest-back a victor started since Jenson Button came from 14th on the grid in 2006.

The track has 14 turns with short straights and few areas available to overtake competitors. Built in 1986, Hungaroring was inspired by the tight and twisty layout in Monaco; in fact, Budapest's circuit is nicknamed "Monaco without the buildings."

The longest straightaway is less than 1,000 yards long and ends in a hairpin turn. There are two other shorter straights, one that ends abruptly with a hard right 12th turn.

Max Verstappen won last week in France and, combined with Charles Leclerc's crash on Lap 18 while leading, gave the Dutch driver for Red Bull Racing a commanding lead in the standings. The defending world champion has a 63-point advantage over Leclerc just after the midpoint in the season.

